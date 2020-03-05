|
Edward G. Loughlin Edward G. Loughlin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence in Bridgeport, PA. He was 80. Mr. Loughlin earned his Master’s in Mathematics from Villanova University. He taught math for the former Bishop Kenrick High School in Norristown, PA, for many years. Edward was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the former St. Augustine Church, both in Bridgeport, PA. He was a US Army veteran. Ed was deeply religious and was devoted to his family and friends. He enjoyed travel, entertaining and sending picture postcards to everyone he met. He had the ability to transform any occasion into something special. Edward was one of a kind and will be missed dearly. Born in Norristown, PA on June 27, 1939, he was a son of the late Lawrence J. and Grace Ann (Stong) Loughlin; and the husband of the late Henrietta (Smith) Loughlin. Surviving is his loving family including a brother, Lawrence E. Loughlin and his wife, Beatrix, of Audubon, PA; a sister, Patricia Loughlin Gaskin and her husband, Walter, of Rio Rico, AZ; and many other loving family members. Relatives & friends are invited to Edward’s viewing at the Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5 to 7:00 pm; in addition, Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:15 am, at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport, PA. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edward’s memory to Father Chucks Challenge at www.fatherchuckschallenge.com Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 6, 2020