|
|
Edward M. McCandless III, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City, PA. He was 93. Mr. McCandless was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. He worked as an accountant for Chemalloy Corp. in Bryn Mawr, PA, until his retirement in 1993. Edward was a US Navy Veteran of WW II. He served as a Gunners Mate Third Class in the European Theater of Operations. Born in Atco, New Jersey on August 13, 1926, he was a son of the late Edward M. McCandless, Jr. and Elsie M. (Ervin) McCandless; and the husband of the late Eleanor C. (Spanier) McCandless, who died in 2011. Surviving is his loving family including a son, Edward M. McCandless, IV and his wife, Deborah, of Jeffersonville, PA; a daughter, Carol L. Scheponik and her husband, John, of Kulpmont, PA; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence E. McCandless; and a sister, Ruth E. McCandless. Relatives and friends are invited to Edward’s Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery, 235 Matsonford Rd., W. Conshohocken, PA on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edward’s memory to the Salvation Army, 533 Swede St., Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 20, 2019