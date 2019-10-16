Times Herald Obituaries
More Obituaries for Edward McCandless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward McCandless III

Edward McCandless III Obituary
Edward M. McCandless III, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City, PA. He was 93. Mr. McCandless was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. He worked as an accountant for Chemalloy Corp. in Bryn Mawr, PA, until his retirement in 1993. Edward was a US Navy Veteran of WW II. He served as a Gunners Mate Third Class in the European Theater of Operations. Born in Atco, New Jersey on August 13, 1926, he was a son of the late Edward M. McCandless, Jr. and Elsie M. (Ervin) McCandless; and the husband of the late Eleanor C. (Spanier) McCandless, who died in 2011. Surviving is his loving family including a son, Edward M. McCandless, IV and his wife, Deborah, of Jeffersonville, PA; a daughter, Carol L. Scheponik and her husband, John, of Kulpmont, PA; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence E. McCandless; and a sister, Ruth E. McCandless. Relatives and friends are invited to Edward’s Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery, 235 Matsonford Rd., W. Conshohocken, PA on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edward’s memory to the Salvation Army, 533 Swede St., Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
