Edward J. Ricci, age 70 years, of King of Prussia, passed away while surrounded by his family at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Friday May 31, 2019.
Edward was born in Conshohocken, Pa on Friday September 10, 1948, son of the late Emedio A. and the late Rose (Stiefel ) Ricci.
Edward served in the US Air Force.
He worked for Upper Merion Township.
He loved sports, including cheering on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles, and he was an Assistant Coach with Archbishop Kennedy High School and Kennedy-Kenrick High School football teams.
He enjoyed working for the township, hanging out at the local Goodwill firehouse bar, and singing Frank Sinatra Karaoke.
He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Ricci of Philadelphia, his brother Emedio (& Chrsitine) Ricci of Conshohocken, Pa and his sister Rosalie (& Steven) Pauline of Audubon, Pa
Also survived by a niece Julie and 4 nephews Brian, Michael, Colin & Tyler. And his longtime girlfriend Debbie.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Donald A. Ricci.
His Service will be held on Tuesday, June 4 from 10:30 AM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pa 19428.
There will be a viewing before the service on Tuesday, June 4 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home.
Services will be officiated by The Rev. Ricky Ayala.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers or donations Ed's family would like you to do 8 EAGLES chants and 5 Eagle bird calls in his memory.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken, 610-828-0330, msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 3, 2019