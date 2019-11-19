|
Edward J. Stemporosky, 85, of Norristown, PA passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born in Conshohocken, Pa on August 14, 1934, the son of the late Philip and the late Irene (Wernick) Stemporosky. Ed served in the US Marines during the Korean War, where he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church of Norristown, Pa. He started working at the cement plant in West Conshohockenbefore he went to work as a Letter Carrier with the US Postal Service where he worked delivering mail in West Conshohocken. While with the post office he also worked part time with Sears and caddied on the weekends. He was the husband of Janet (Rhoads) Stemporosky for almost 60 years. Survivors include Wife Janet Stemporosky of Norristown, Daughter Linda (& Robert) Zarger of Gremantown, MD, Daughter Mary Ann (& Michael) Campo of North Wales, Pa Daughter Eileen (& Mark) DiNardo Washington, Pa, Son Philip (& Maggie) Stemporosky Plymouth Meeting, Pa. Also survived by his 7 grandchildren Samantha Zarger, Melissa Zarger, Danielle Zarger, Michael Campo, Derek Campo, Shane Stemporosky, & Cole Stemporosky. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Stemporosky, & 4 sisters Phyllis, Ida, Irene, & Claire. There will be a viewing Thursday Evening November 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM to8:00 PM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street,Conshohocken, PA. and again on Friday Morning, November 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM at St. Paul’s RC Church, 2007 New Hope Street, Norristown, PA. His Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul’S RC Church, 2007 New Hope Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Interment will take place in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Paul’s RC Church - 2007 New Hope Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 20, 2019