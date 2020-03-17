Times Herald Obituaries
|
Edwin K. Bean


1925 - 2020
Edwin K. Bean Obituary
Edwin K. Bean, 94, husband of Sara “Sally” J. (Hoopes) Bean, Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown, died Monday, March 16, 2020. He was a former longtime Lower Providence resident. Mr. Bean was born on September 5, 1925, in Norristown, to the late Morris L. and Bertha (Walker) Bean. He was a 1944 graduate of the former A.D. Eisenhower High School, Norristown, and the Rising Sun School of Aeronautics, Philadelphia. Mr. Bean was a US Navy World War Two veteran. Before retiring he worked for Fleming Foods, Upper Providence Twp. Mr. Bean was a longtime member of Fairview Church Of The Nazarene. He enjoyed reading books about theology. In addition to his wife, Mr. Bean is survived by his daughter-in-law, Carole A. (Hess) Bean; his grandchildren, Jeffrey (Caroline) Bean and Kevin (Kerry) Bean; his great-grandchildren, Aaron, Joshua, Daniel, and Samantha Bean; and his sister, Nancy Richter. He was preceded in death by his son, Arthur L. Bean, and his brother James Bean. Funeral services are private with burial in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown, PA 19512. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
