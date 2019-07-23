|
|
Eileen Monaghan (nee Archie), 64 yrs. old, on July 22, 2019. Eileen was an admired teacher at Holy Savior, Our Lady of Victory and Holy Rosary Catholic Schools for over 40 yrs. Beloved Wife of Kevin Monaghan. Devoted and loving Mother to Eileen (Jim) Ficaro, Kathleen (Dimitrios) Stoupakis and Kevin (Erica) Monaghan. Cherished Mom Mom to James, Liliana, Eileen, Shae, Brynn and Tristan. Wonderful sister to Suzanne Whitlock, MaryJane Cupo, Theresa Maziarz, Joseph and James Archie. Eileen will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing in CHURCH Thursday 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Friday 9:00 to 10:15 AM followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at Holy Savior Church 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Int. Calvary Cemetery. Mass cards are preferred. Clare McIlvaine Mundy FH, Inc. 215-482-8878
Published in The Times Herald on July 24, 2019