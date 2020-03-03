|
|
Elaine (Paolini) Interrante, of West Norriton, passed away on March 1, 2020. She was 78 years old. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Lena (Radicini) Paolini. She was also the loving wife of the late Augustine Interrante for 52 years. Elaine was an avid bocce player. She also loved making ceramics, playing bingo, and bowling. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was the glue that held her family together. She is survived by her two sons, Augustine J. Interrante, Jr. and Steven A. Interrante (Paula Scharff), both of West Norriton; two daughters; Maria Elena Capaldi (Joseph), of Norristown, and Valerie Bertolacci (Lori), of San Francisco; nine grandchildren, Kimberly, Matthew, Francis, Bernadette, Jordan, Michael, Lena, Veronica, and Anthony; twin brother, Ronald Paolini, of Norristown; sister, Janet Mongell, of California; and her beloved dog, Prince. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Visitation BVM (Upper Church), 196 N. Trooper Rd, Trooper, PA, from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. Mass will follow at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Norristown Catholic War Veterans #1182, 1005 Tremont Ave, Norristown, PA 19401; , 301 Grant Street, Suite 900. Pittsburgh, PA 15219; or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 6, 2020