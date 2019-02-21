|
Elaine Marie Wilson passed away on February 21, 2019 at age 78. Born in Norristown on June 28, 1940, she was the daughter of Evelyn (Pennock) and John Wilson, Sr. She was a life-long resident of Norristown. Elaine attended Norristown area schools and was a graduate of Pierce College. Elaine was employed at the Montgomery County Office of Children and Youth for several years. She also worked at the Montgomery Bar Association for many years. She enjoyed traveling, going to the theater, and she was also an avid Phillies fan. Elaine is survived by first cousins Roland “Pete” Pennock (Tina), James Pennock (Barbara), Jeanne Wilson Martens (Ingo), and Dr. Robert Wilson as well as several other generations of cousins. In addition to her parents, Miss Wilson was predeceased by her brother John Wilson, Jr. Services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glaucoma Foundation, 80 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038 or Pierce College, 1420 Pine St., Phila., PA 19102. To share a thought or memory of Elaine, please visit www.lifecelebration.com. Family Services entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2019