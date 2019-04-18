|
Eleanor Ann Mager, age 65, formerly of King of Prussia, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16 at Towne Manor West. Born in Norristown, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Michael Petrecz and the late Emma Vargo Petrecz, the loving mother of Elizabeth “Beth” Mager and David “Dave” Mager and the former wife of Joseph Mager, Jr. Eleanor is also survived by her sisters, Louise Larkin and Monica (Robert) Donnelly, her brother, Anthony (Nancy) Petrecz and her 19 nieces and nephews, but was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael, Peter, Paul and Edward Petrecz. Eleanor was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1972, and member of Our Mother of Sorrows Church. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Tuesday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Pa., 19405, where the family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until 10:20 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, 100 N. 20th St., Phila., Pa., 19103. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, PA., Keith J. Murphy F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 19, 2019