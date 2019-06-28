|
|
Eleanor Theresa Grabowski, age 84, of Collegeville, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her bedside. Born in Swedeland, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Lawrence Kulpa and the late Theresa Kalamasz Kulpa, the devoted wife for almost 40 years of the late Joseph Grabowski, Jr. and the beloved mother of Victoria A. (Fran) Whitton and Lawrence J. Grabowski. Eleanor is survived by her sisters, Irene Gaasche, Anna Mae Rex and Charlotte Mateja, but was predeceased by her brother John Kulpa and her sister, Mary White. In addition, Eleanor is survived by 6 of her 10 nephews and 9 of her 12 nieces. Mrs. Grabowski was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1952. After graduating, she worked at Welding Engineers as an office administrator until her marriage in 1958. Later in her life, Eleanor worked at Acme Markets as a cashier for more than 10 years, until her retirement in 1987. She was a lifetime and very devout member of Sacred Heart Church, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Rosary Society and worked at their Polish Festival for many years selling pierogies and working tirelessly in the kitchen. Eleanor was also a member of the Swedesburg Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She loved going to the beach or the casino with her sisters, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing bingo, marching in the Pulaski Day Parade and being with the Red Hat Ladies. It was also said that she never complained, loved being involved with people and was a great mother-in-law! Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, July 1, starting at 9 a.m. and her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., both at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Swedesburg, Pa., 19405. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family would appreciate memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 29, 2019