Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Eleanor Florence Gutkowski, 89, resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Ms. Gutkowski was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Anna Brodowski; and brother, Charles Brodowski. She is survived by her son, Bob Gutkowski (Eileen); granddaughter, Nicole Hubert (Joseph); great-granddaughter, Madeleine Hubert; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
