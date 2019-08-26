Home

Eleanor Gutkowski

Eleanor Gutkowski Obituary
Eleanor Florence Gutkowski, age 89, a resident of Prattville, AL, and formerly for many years of Swedesburg, PA, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Mrs. Gutkowski was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Anna Brodowski; and brother, Charles Brodowski. She is survived by her son, Bob Gutkowski (Eileen); granddaughter, Nicole Hubert (Joseph); great-granddaughter Madeline Hubert; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Eleanor’s Memorial Mass on Friday, September 6, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA. 19405, where the family will receive guests from 9 a.m. until 9:50 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. The family would appreciate memorial donations to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski F.H., Swedesburg, PA, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
