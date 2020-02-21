|
Eleanor Mae Collins, “Cis”, 84, of Collegeville passed away on February 17, 2020. Born on February 13, 1936 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Harrison Amber Bitting and Eleanor Mae Fair. She is survived by daughters, Carol Premo of Collegeville, PA and Colleen Winkler of North Port, Florida and Cathleen Schultheis (Steve) of Bentonville Arkansas; sons, Roland Collins of King of Prussia, PA and Morgan Collins of Collegeville, PA and stepson Glenn Collins (Ginny) of Limerick PA; sister Doris Childs of Pace, Florida and brothers, Harrison “Pete” Bitting (Carole) of Villas, New Jersey and Charles “Chuck” Bitting (Barbara) of Villas, New Jersey and John “Jack” Bitting (Sally) of The Villages, Florida; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Roland Emerson Collins. Cis drove a school bus for the Methacton school district for 33 years. She was well loved by family and friends and will be sadly missed. A private service will be held at a later date. The family asks to please consider a memorial contribution to a cancer .
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 23, 2020