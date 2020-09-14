1/
Eleanor P. Stachelek
Eleanor P. Stachelek (Peach) August 17, 1930 - September 13, 2020. Beloved Daughter, sister, and aunt passed away after surgery for a broken hip and a short stay in a nursing home. She was preceded in death by her father Thomas; mother Lydia; sisters Lydia and Carol; and nephew Stephen. She is survived by her nephew Lawrence who loved her dearly and will miss her presence in his life. Eleanor worked hard her entire life. She started on the farm, began working at Bell Telephone as an operator and advanced to upper middle management after 35 plus year career. She was the dynamo and the glue of the family which meant everything to her. Rest in Peace, Peach. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home Condolences may be made by visiting www.MeyersFH.com

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
