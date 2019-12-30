|
Eleanor Therese Toth, age 90, formerly of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Wyncote Place with her loving family at her bedside. Born in Norristown, Mrs. Toth was the daughter of the late Stephen and Frances (Novitski) Woloszyn, the devoted wife of the late John J. Toth for almost 40 years, and the beloved mother of Lee Ann (Hilary, Sr.) Kinckner and “Shelly” Michelle (Mark) Lewandowski,. She was the cherished ‘Nanny’ of Tori, Kaeli and Alex Lewandowski, Jeffrey Kinckner, Terri Baldwin, Jill Emery and Hilary Kinckner, Jr.; the adoring Great-Grandmother of her 8 Great-Grandchildren and loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. In addition, Eleanor was predeceased by her brothers Charles (the late Helen) and Alfred Woloszyn. Eleanor was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1948. She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church where her great grandparents were founding members. Anyone who knew her, knew how proud she was of her Polish heritage. Growing up she worked at her parent’s neighborhood corner store. She had a love for sports and enjoyed rooting for Villanova’s basketball team, Penn State’s football team and her E-A-G-L-E-S! Some of Eleanor’s passions were her flower gardens and various arts and crafts. She had a love for all animals, and found enjoyment in babysitting her grand-dogs, feeding the birds and watching deer. Relatives and Friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, January 2, 2020, starting at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA, 19405, 610-275-6385. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated also on Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. The family would appreciate memorial donations to Wyncote Place, 240 Barker Road, Wyncote, PA, 19095. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 31, 2019