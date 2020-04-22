|
Elizabeth A. (Ellis) Schwarzhaupt passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the HPH Hospice House in New Port Richey, FL. She was 87. Mrs. Schwarzhaupt was a resident of New Port Richey and was formerly of King of Prussia, PA for 30 years. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in King of Prussia. Born in Baltimore, MD on July 2, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Patrick and Marie F. (Wittich) Ellis. She was married for 49 years to the love of her life, the late Robert W. Schwarzhaupt, who died in 2003. Surviving is her loving family including a son, Paul E. Schwarzhaupt and his wife, Kimberly, of Bridgeport, PA; and daughter, Nancy M. Dennison and her husband, Bernard, of New Port Richey, FL. She was blessed with three grandchildren: Melissa, Jenalee and Aspen; five great-grandchildren: Jacob, Wyatt, Nathan, Nicholas and Marina; niece, Patricia Jordan; and nephew, the Rev. Robert W. Schwarzhaupt. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John C. Ellis Sr. and Joseph J. Ellis; and a sister, Mary F. Ellis. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the form of Mass Cards; the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Rd., Suite 102, Broomall, PA 19008; , 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103; National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 23, 2020