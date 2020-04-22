Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Schwarzhaupt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Schwarzhaupt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Schwarzhaupt Obituary
Elizabeth A. (Ellis) Schwarzhaupt passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the HPH Hospice House in New Port Richey, FL. She was 87. Mrs. Schwarzhaupt was a resident of New Port Richey and was formerly of King of Prussia, PA for 30 years. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in King of Prussia. Born in Baltimore, MD on July 2, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Patrick and Marie F. (Wittich) Ellis. She was married for 49 years to the love of her life, the late Robert W. Schwarzhaupt, who died in 2003. Surviving is her loving family including a son, Paul E. Schwarzhaupt and his wife, Kimberly, of Bridgeport, PA; and daughter, Nancy M. Dennison and her husband, Bernard, of New Port Richey, FL. She was blessed with three grandchildren: Melissa, Jenalee and Aspen; five great-grandchildren: Jacob, Wyatt, Nathan, Nicholas and Marina; niece, Patricia Jordan; and nephew, the Rev. Robert W. Schwarzhaupt. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John C. Ellis Sr. and Joseph J. Ellis; and a sister, Mary F. Ellis. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the form of Mass Cards; the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Rd., Suite 102, Broomall, PA 19008; , 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103; National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -