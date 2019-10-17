Times Herald Obituaries
Elizabeth Ann D'Abbene Obituary
Elizabeth Ann (McMonagle) D’Abbene, 84 passed away on October 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 59 years, Salvatore F. D’Abbene preceded her in death as well as her mother, Emily Furlong, her father Joseph McMonagle, and her brother Joseph McMonagle Jr. She was a graduate of Norristown High School class of 1953. She resided in Blue Bell with her husband Sal and raised four children: Patricia (Michael) DeMito, Kathleen (Kenneth) Brooke, Michael, and Meg (Dave) Cunnane. She loved the shore, singing, and bingo. She held family picnics and enjoyed cooking for her friends and family. She was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren Ken, Krista, Kelly, Michelle, Sarah, Steven, Vincent, Ryan, and Lindsey. She was the proud great-grandmother to Michael, Tyler, Aiden, Mason, Parker, Deaken, and Zoey. A viewing will be held at Volpe Funeral Home, 707 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA on Monday, October 21 at 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. followed by a mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Marshall Street, Norristown, with internment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Services are arranged by Volpe Funeral Home, Germantown Pike, Norristown, Volpefh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
