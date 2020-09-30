Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Myers Shoudt (1944-2020) Born on June 1, 1944, our beloved Mom, Nanny, Great Nanny, Wife, Sister, Aunt and partner in crime, Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Myers Shoudt, passed away on September 29, 2020. She will be forever cherished by her husband, Robert; children Cindy and Bob; grandchildren Kira, Noah, Sierra, Bailey and Molly; great grandchildren Joey, Carter, Bradyn, and Kora; brothers Dick and Paul; sister Mary; niece Cathy; Sister in Laws Sue and Pam; and Grand son in laws Joe and Bernard. Predeceased by her beloved brother Robert and parents Robert and Helen Myers. Betty will always be remembered for her quick wit, warm smile, beautiful blue eyes, truthful advice, incredible generosity and the massive amount of love she had for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was truly one of a kind and a bright light for friends and family alike. Betty was and will always be remembered as the powerhouse of the family. An avid quilter, her family is blessed to have enough quilts for each to feel her eternal love when wrapped around them. Each square of each quilt specially chosen for each of them. An ardent supporter and confidant for other survivors and those battling breast cancer and rheumatoid arthritis was unrivaled. Betty was the one to go to when needing encouragement. Her “will get through this together” spirit was legendary. Relatives and Friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, October 2, starting at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m., both at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA 19405, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D.. Interment will follow in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, she would ask that you go out on Election Day and vote Joe Biden for President. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com