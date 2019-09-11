Home

Elizabeth Anne McElwaine

Elizabeth Anne McElwaine Obituary
Elizabeth Anne (nee Klinger) McElwaine, on September 7, 2019, age 85, of Paoli, PA. Wife of the late John J. McElwaine. Mother of; Linda Klinger, Thomas Klinger and the late Kevin Klinger. Step-mother of; John (Kathleen) McElwaine, Christine (Mark) Ellington & Stephen McElwaine. Grandmother of; Melissa Dupre, Devon & Andrew McElwaine, Tara & Alex Ellington, Faith McElwaine & Ciarra Rieth. Great grandmother of; Jack Dupre. Sister of; Joseph Evans and the late Billy Evans.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10:30 am at St. Norbert Church in Paoli. Int at Calvary Cemetery W. Conshohocken. Visitation Thursday morning 10-10:30 in the Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to; Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA. 19428-0222. Arr. Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA 19301.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
