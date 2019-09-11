|
Elizabeth Anne (nee Klinger) McElwaine, on September 7, 2019, age 85, of Paoli, PA. Wife of the late John J. McElwaine. Mother of; Linda Klinger, Thomas Klinger and the late Kevin Klinger. Step-mother of; John (Kathleen) McElwaine, Christine (Mark) Ellington & Stephen McElwaine. Grandmother of; Melissa Dupre, Devon & Andrew McElwaine, Tara & Alex Ellington, Faith McElwaine & Ciarra Rieth. Great grandmother of; Jack Dupre. Sister of; Joseph Evans and the late Billy Evans.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10:30 am at St. Norbert Church in Paoli. Int at Calvary Cemetery W. Conshohocken. Visitation Thursday morning 10-10:30 in the Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to; Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA. 19428-0222. Arr. Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA 19301.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 12, 2019