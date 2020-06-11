Elizabeth “Betty” Bowers, age 87, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, and high school sweetheart, of 64 years, Donald L. Bowers, Sr., “Dindy”. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Betty is also survived by her four boys, Donald, Jr. (Linda), Timothy (Cecilia), Theodore (Janet), Daniel (Phyllis), her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and many wonderful cousins. Known as Mom, Grandmom, Mom Mom and Betty, she was simply….the best. Family was everything. Whether she was hosting family dinners where there was always “room for one more” at the table, or simply making everyone feel welcome, loved, and cherished, God broke the mold with Mom. Nothing was too much trouble, no task was insurmountable, no worry she couldn’t make better. Mom loved to travel with Dindy, the love of her life. Although there were many trips over the years, their trip to Egypt and Ireland were highlights. Mom made friends wherever she went and, when in Ireland, felt that she was home. Her Irish background growing up in Heckscherville, PA helped make her the woman she was and formed the values that she instilled in her children, her grandchildren and that will hopefully continue in her great-grandchildren. Mom was kind, warm, generous, and caring to all that had the chance to know her. Every summer, Mom found her way to the shore and spent many summers with her toes in the sand and riding the waves in Sea Isle. Those trips were always better when family could join her and find the joy that she did in simply being at the beach. Truly loved by all who had the privilege to know her, Elizabeth Johnson Bowers has left a legacy for her family and friends to celebrate and the knowledge that she had a life well lived; “…it’s not what you take with you when you leave this world, it’s what you leave behind.” We are all honored to have been her family. A private memorial service will be held for family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of East Norriton, 610-277-1600 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.