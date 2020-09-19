Elizabeth Clemente, 88, of Jeffersonville, PA, passed away Sept 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Janard “Jerry” Clemente, and is survived by two children, Debbie Shanta and Janard Clemente, Jr. and his wife Deborah; a sister, Alice Kopanski; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson and siblings. Family will receive friends from 10-10:45am on Sept. 22, 2020, at Visitation B.V.M. Church, 196 N. Trooper Rd., Norristown, PA. Please bring a mask. Due to restrictions on gatherings, the funeral mass and burial at St. Augustine’s Cemetery will be private. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
.