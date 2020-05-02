Elizabeth Marie Egel (nee Bachman), age 76 of West Norriton Township, PA, passed away April 29, 2020. Born, February 1944, in Abington, PA to the late Albert & Elizabeth (nee Haug) Bachman. Betty was the devoted and loving wife of the late Adam Egel and is survived by her brother, Gary A & Gina (SIL) Bachman. Betty grew up and graduated from Jenkintown High School (’62) and was a graduate of Pennsylvania State University. Betty retired from SMS/Siemens as a Product Analyst in 2008. Many of Betty’s former co-workers have reached out to share their memories of working with her, all singing her praises. Betty loved to travel and enjoyed many wonderful trips with her dear friend, Karen (Cookie) Plenert. Betty was an avid animal advocate and loved her pets as much as she loved Adam. Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 5. Per the Coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service and luncheon will be held in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Women’s Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA, 19020. Womensanimalcenter.org. Services entrusted to Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, PA. Condolences may be made at www.McGoldrickFH.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020.