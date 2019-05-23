|
Elizabeth (Maggio) Feliciani passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was 92. Mrs. Feliciani of East Norriton was a member of St. Titus church. Elizabeth was born in Norristown on May 30, 1926 and was the daughter of the late William and Lillian (Alba) Maggio. She was the wife of the late Jesse Feliciani. Elizabeth is survived by two daughters Lillian (David) Caperila and Bernadette (Brian) Kirkpatrick, two brothers Michael and William, two sisters Mary and Rose Lee. Seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Anthony and daughter Della, her brother Charles and sisters Lillian and Anna. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday May 28, from 9:45 to 10:45 AM followed by a mass at 11 AM at St. Titus church 3006 Keenwood Rd., East Norriton. Burial will be in St Patrick’s cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to donate.nationalbreastcancer.org Funeral arrangements are by the Volpe funeral home, East Norriton. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 24, 2019