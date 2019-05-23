Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Titus church
3006 Keenwood Rd.
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Titus church
3006 Keenwood Rd.
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Feliciani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Feliciani

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Feliciani Obituary
Elizabeth (Maggio) Feliciani passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was 92. Mrs. Feliciani of East Norriton was a member of St. Titus church. Elizabeth was born in Norristown on May 30, 1926 and was the daughter of the late William and Lillian (Alba) Maggio. She was the wife of the late Jesse Feliciani. Elizabeth is survived by two daughters Lillian (David) Caperila and Bernadette (Brian) Kirkpatrick, two brothers Michael and William, two sisters Mary and Rose Lee. Seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Anthony and daughter Della, her brother Charles and sisters Lillian and Anna. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday May 28, from 9:45 to 10:45 AM followed by a mass at 11 AM at St. Titus church 3006 Keenwood Rd., East Norriton. Burial will be in St Patrick’s cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to donate.nationalbreastcancer.org Funeral arrangements are by the Volpe funeral home, East Norriton. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Volpe Funeral Home
Download Now