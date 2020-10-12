1/
Elizabeth L. Middleton
Elizabeth L. (Harvey) Middleton, 84, of Newtown Square, beloved wife of 49 years to the late William Middleton, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Bryn Mawr Hospital. She was a former resident of Blue Bell and Roxborough. Elizabeth (Betty) was born on June 30, 1936, in Glasgow, Scotland, to the late James W. and Jeannie (Rice) Harvey. She was a graduate of Montgomery County Community College. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Fiona Middleton (and husband Daniel DelSordo), Lorna DePaul (and husband Frank DePaul), her grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, and Liam DePaul; and her siblings, Jean Griffiths and James Harvey. Friends will be received from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 17th, at Augustus Lutheran Church, 717 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426 (masks and social distance necessary). Because of COVID, a private service for family and close friends will follow at 2:30 PM and will be simulcast for those who are not able to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Elizabeth L Middleton fund): www.giftfunds.stjude.org/ElizabethMiddleton. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.

Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
