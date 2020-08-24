Elizabeth L. Reilly, 78, of Norristown, PA passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Betty was born in Phoenixville, PA on October 30, 1941, the daughter of the late Eugene J. and the late Angeline Camilla (Toro) Tufillaro. She graduated high school from Bishop Kenrick, class of 1959. She then went on to graduate first in her class at Montgomery Hospital School of Nursing and was president of her nursing class, graduating in 1962. She was a Registered Nurse for Montgomery Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Leader/Genesis Healthcare and Regina Nursing Home. Betty loved spending time with family and vacationing in Corolla, Outer Banks every year. She was passionate about cooking for her family and friends, and felt it was very therapeutic. She loved music, everything from Willy Nelson, the Rolling Stones to Guns & Roses. Betty loved springtime and seeing the first robin of the season. She also became an Eagles fan later in life. Her loved ones will deeply miss her huge heart, devotion to her family, quick wit, loving wise counsel and beautiful spirit. Survivors include her three sons Michael Reilly of Trappe, David (& Kristina) Reilly of Douglassville, and Thomas Reilly of Limerick, grandchildren Angela (& Matthew) Barrell, Madison, Adriana, Thomas, Jr., sister Rose Marie Tufillaro, brother Eugene (& Luba) Tufillaro, as well as nieces & nephews. Betty’s funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: The American Heart Association
, 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd, #700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com
.