Elizabeth Frances (Walsh) Murphy, “Betsy”, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia on August 29, 1937 daughter of the late John J. Jr. and Elizabeth F. (Murray) Walsh. She was the beloved wife of James A. Murphy for over 52 years. Betsy was born in Philadelphia then the family moved to Collingdale PA where she attended St Joseph’s Elementary School and Notre Dame High School for Girls in Moylan. Her working experience consisted as a secretary at PECO electric in Ardmore and at TV Guide in Radnor. Beside her husband, Jim, she is survived by: 2 daughters, Bridget E. Hanson (Mark) of Limerick, and Lisa A. Voytko (Richard) of New Castle, PA; 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth of State College, Nicholas of New Castle, PA and Emma of Limerick; a sister, Sara Smith of Blue Bell; a sister-in-law, Peggy Walsh of Newtown Square; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by: an infant sister, Marguerite; 2 brothers, Edward and Jack Walsh III. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Thursday evening, September 19th from 6-8pm at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken or on Friday morning, September 20th from 9:30-10:50am at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473. Mass will commence at 11am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Oblates of St. Francis DeSales at www.oblates.org/give-online or 1-302-656-8529.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 18, 2019