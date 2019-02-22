|
|
Elizabeth B. Pizzurro “Betty-Nonnie” (nee Guerrera), of East Norriton, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 21, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 91 years old. Born August 2, 1927, Elizabeth was born and raised in Manyunk, Philadelphia before moving to Plymouth Meeting then spent 40 years in Longwood, Florida before moving to East Norriton, where she currently resided with her daughter Cindy. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Lena (nee Puleo) Guerrera and is survived by her beloved husband Anthony S. Pizzurro. Betty was a photographer for The Frankford Arsenal during the War, and then a makeup artist for Maxfactor Cosmetics. She decided that raising her children was the most important job she could have and spent the majority of her life taking care of her family. Betty was a loving and family oriented woman who adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved angels, her favorite expression was “angel on your shoulder” and she had an extensive angel collection. Betty enjoyed gardening, cooking and art, her favorite shows were Law & Order, Family Feud and the EWTN network. She was a devoted member of both the Church of the Annuciation in Altomonte Springs, FL where she was a resident for 40 years, and also Visitation BVM Church in Trooper, PA. In addition to her husband Anthony, Betty is survived by her three daughters: Natalie Canning (Robert Salamone), Cindy Nacarelli (Gregory) and Elizabeth Bernard, three grandchildren: Victoria Nacarelli (Gretchen), Gregory Nacarelli (Fernanda Moreno) and Timothy Nacarelli (Erin), two great grandchildren: Salvatore and Dylan Nacarelli. She was preceded in death by her two sisters: Jean Brasten, Frances DiTullio and her brother Ignatius Guerrera. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Betty’s Life Celebration on Wednesday February 27, from 9 to 10:50 AM at Visitation BVM Church 190 N. Trooper Rd. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 AM at the church. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. To share your fondest memories of Betty, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 25, 2019