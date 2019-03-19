|
|
Elizabeth “Betty” H. nee Barnshaw Saladino, 91, born June 17 in her beloved Bridgeport, daughter to the late Helen (Eliff) Barnshaw Chickerine and the late Wilson J. “Barney” Barnshaw, passed away on St. Patrick’s Day at Manawny Manor. Betty was the matriarch of the family, the last of her generation in the Saladino family. Born and raised in Bridgeport, she moved to Norristown where she lived over 60 years before moving to Douglassville, then Pottstown. Betty graduated from Bridgeport High School class of 1945. She worked as a Dental assistant for Dr. Lipkowitz in Norristown for several years before working at Ford Aerospace Lansdale, retiring in 1991. She was a hard-working Mother, and her passion was her family. Betty was at her best when taking care of someone she loved. She leaves loving memories to be cherished by her family. Our Mother had great strength in life and was a powerful role model. She will be in forever in our hearts. Surviving are her children Helen E. Gallagher (Jim), Joseph J. Saladino (Faye) and Roseann S. Stauffer (Rich) and Brother Joseph Barnshaw (Cathy); Grandchildren Anthony A. Petaccio (Heather), Jennifer A. Ellermeyer (Mark), James J. Petaccio (Nicole), Rachel E. Gantert (Patrick) and Alex de Pasquale; Great grandchildren Anthony, Brielle, Chase, Claire, Owen, Sophia, Lily, Vincent, Elizabeth, Ryan and many nieces, nephews and cousins all of which she loved dearly. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her step-father James J. Chickerine, sister Roseann Milewski, infant granddaughter Michelle and her many sisters and brothers in-laws that she considered her sisters and brothers. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 11:00AM at Most Blessed Sacrament, 610 Pine St, Bally, PA 19503. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, March 25 from 8:30Am to 9:45AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville, PA. We would like to thank Manatawny Manor and Season’s Hospice for their love and support. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Diakon Lutheran Ministries, One South Home Avenue, Topton, PA 19562 c/o Gift Processing. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 20, 2019