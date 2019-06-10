Times Herald Obituaries
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Elizabeth Tolan Obituary
Elizabeth M. Tolan, "Betty", 94, of Conshohocken, PA went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 8th, 2019, peacefully at her home.
She was born and raised in Connaughtown, PA and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget (McCarthy) McDonald. Betty was a graduate of the former St. Matthew's High School, Class of 1942 and was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's RC Church.
Betty met the "man of her dreams", Bud, and they were happily married for 46 years until his passing in 1996.
She was a true matriarch of the Tolan Family, blessed with six children, 13 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.
She enjoyed family vacations at the Jersey Shore, celebrating holidays with "the gang", reading novels, and challenging her mind with crossword puzzles. She was an avid Philly fan, rooting for the Phillies and Eagles. Most of all, she was devoted to her family.
She passed, knowing that she was loved and would be greatly missed, but was anxious to reunite with the Lord and her loving husband.
Survivors include her six children, C. Michael (& Theresa) Tolan of Jeffersonville, Mimi (the late C. Patrick) Mooney of Audubon, Peggy (& Jim) Tatasciore of Worcester, Kate (& Pat) Testa of Audubon, Dennis (& Judy) Tolan of Wayne and John B. Tolan of Conshohocken. Along with her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Francis McDonald.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew's RC Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing Wednesday morning from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Interment will take place in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia.
In lieu of flowers, Betty's family would appreciate memorial contributions made in her name to: , 1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken (610) 828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019
