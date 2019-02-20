|
|
Ella R. Boggs, age 88 of North Wales, and formerly of Norristown, passed away Sunday, February 17th at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. She was born April 25th, 1930 in Norristown, PA, daughter of the late Harrison A. Stovall and Margaret Stovall (Rogers). She attended Norristown schools, and for many years worked as a Seamstress. She was a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church in Norristown and formerly served as Organist and Choir Director. Mrs. Boggs was a member of the Red Hatters social organization. Surviving are daughters, Beverly Williams and Deborah Thomas; and son, Lonnie Thomas, III; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Haley; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services are going to be held Saturday, February 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Methodist Church, 234 E. Spruce Street, Norristown. Relatives and friends may view from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Willow Grove, PA. www.richardjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 21, 2019