Ellen Rae Hoey, formerly of Norristown passed away on November 25, 2019 at Paoli Hospital after a brief illness. Born on November 5, 1942, daughter of the late John R. Hoey and Helen B. Hoey. Rae’s life was her family. Survived by her daughter Bobbi-Jo Vaszily, two grandchildren C.J. and Alexis Vaszily, sister Mary-Jo Buccella and many loving nieces and nephews. Along with her parents she was predeceased by a sister Jacquelyn Barber, a brother Barry Hoey and brother-in-law Thomas Buccella. At her request there was no viewing. A Memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Rae was a donor to the “Gift of Life”.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
