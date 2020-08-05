Emily T. (Bearoff) Scandone passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Sunrise of Westtown in West Chester, PA. She was 96. Mrs. Scandone was a former resident of King of Prussia, PA. She worked as a sales associate for the former John Wanamaker’s in King of Prussia, PA. Emily was a member of the former Our lady of Mount Carmel Church in Bridgeport, PA. She was an avid swimmer for over 50 years and her whole life revolved around her family. Born in Norristown, PA on September 2, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Granese) Bearoff; and the wife of the late Joseph G. Scandone, who died in 2009. Surviving is her loving family including three sons: Joseph A. Scandone, Albert F. “Bud” (Sue) Scandone and Gerald A. “Jerry” (Paula) Scandone; seven grandchildren: MaryJo August, Lizabeth D’Arienzo, Jena Henderson, Ashley Wilkes, Justin Scandone, Lauren Miller and Alivia Scandone; six great-grandchildren: Melanee August, Isabella D’Arienzo, Jack August, Matthew D’Arienzo, Hanna Henderson and Holden Henderson; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Bearoff; and a sister, Rita Firuta. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. Swimming was Emily’s greatest enjoyment and the reason she stayed so healthy. Her family would like to honor her legacy by supporting the aquatics program for seniors at the YMCA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by going to Philaymca.org/donate
and selecting the campaign “In memory of Emily Scandone”. Or mail your donation to Audubon YMCA c/o Greater Philadelphia YMCA, 400 Fayette Street, Suite 250, Conshohocken, PA 19428, please include: In memory of Emily Scandone in the memo. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com