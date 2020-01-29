|
|
Emma M. (Oppelt) Coyne, 91, of Collegeville, Pa passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Spring Mill, Pa on April 25, 1928, the daughter of the late Lona Oppelt. Emma has lived in Collegeville, Pa since 1956, formerly of Conshohocken, Pa. She was a Homemaker and enjoyed quilting, reading and completing cross word puzzles. She was the wife of Late - Thomas A. Coyne. Survivors include, Daughter Edith (& William) Pingel of SanDiego, CA, Son Thomas P. (& Margaret) Coyne of Spring Mount, Pa, Son David (& Sally) Coyne Racine, Wisconsin, Daughter Ellen (& Rick) Gauger of Trappe, Pa, Son Michael (& Anne) Coyne of Collegeville, Pa, Daughter Eileen Brown of Collegeville, Pa, Son Norman (& Sue) Coyne of Limerick, Pa, Sister Jackie Conley of Florida, Brother Fred Watton of Collegeville, Pa, Brother William Watton of Conshohocken, Pa. She was grandmother of 16 and Great Grandmother of 19. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a grandson of Sean W. Brown, and a brother Frank Watton. Her Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM from St. Eleanor’s RC Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. Friends may call on Monday Evening, February 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401. And on Tuesday Morning, February 4, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at the church. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: Seasons Hospice, 2200 Renaissance Blvd, Suite 110, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 30, 2020