Emma L. Carson, age 93, of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Paoli Hospital. Born in King of Prussia, Emma was the cherished daughter of the late Harry Levering and the late Laura Runyon Levering, the devoted wife of the late David Henry Carson, Jr., the loving mother of David Henry Carson III and Lewis Reed Carson (Sandy) and the beloved sister of the late Harry Levering. In addition, Emma leaves behind her nieces, Jeanette Steber and Diane Malinowski, her nephew, Harry Levering and a close cousin, Emma Levering. Emma was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1945 and held a few jobs until getting married and becoming a homemaker. She was an animal lover and enjoyed horseback riding and fishing, as well as target shooting. She was a member of Gulph United Church of Christ. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday, February 15, starting at 11 a.m. at Gulph United Church of Christ, 100 Matson Ford Rd., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 11, 2020