Enrique “Ike” N. Manuel, 75, of East Norriton and originally from Manila, Philippines passed Apr. 29, 2019. Born June 2, 1943 to the late Benjamin and Luz Manuel. Husband of Delia for 50 years of love and devotion. He was a civil engineer, avid tennis player, math enthusiast, volunteer teacher through Montgomery County OIC, and loved spending time with his family. Survived by his wife; children Patrick (Denise), Melanie (Chris), and Leilani Attilio (Peter); grandchildren Hope, Shane, Leo, and Luna; and six siblings. All are invited to a viewing Thu. May 2 from 6-8pm, and Fri. May 3, from 11:30-12:30pm, and a service at 12:30pm, all at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington M.P., 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Montgomery County OIC at montcooic.org. KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 30, 2019