Eric S. Etnier
Eric S. Etnier, 33, of North Wales, Pa passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born in Norristown, Pa on December 4, 1986. Eric lived in North Wales, formerly of Blue Bell and West Norriton where he was raised. He graduated from Kennedy-Kenrick High School ('05) and Penn State University ('10). He worked as a Health Inspector with Montgomery County. Eric loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed rounds of golf, being the top chef at home, father-son fishing and his new hobby bird watching. He was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. Eric will be loved and missed dearly for eternal life. Devoted husband of wife Julie (Kobie) Etnier of North Wales, PA. Loving son of parents Carey & Diane (Johns) Etnier of West Norriton, PA and dear brother to sister Erin Etnier of Plymouth Meeting, PA. Best son-in-law to Gary & Linda Kobie of Collegeville, PA and favorite brother-in-law to Karl Kobie (& Brigette Brown) of Philadelphia, PA. Treasured nephew to Maria Johns (& Ben) Tonti of Long Beach Island, NJ and Carole (& Scott) Downs of New Stanton, PA. There will be a visitation for family and friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:15 AM at Visitation BVM RC Church, followed by a Funeral Mass on Tuesday Morning at 10:30 AM at Visitation BVM RC Church, 196 North Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
19 E Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA 19401
(610) 277-1600
