Erich Hiebsch, 47, of King of Prussia died Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was the son of Barbara (Bruce) and Richard Hiebsch. Born May 5, 1972 and raised in Norristown, he attended Penn Christian Academy and Valley Forge Christian Academy. He was a general manager for Friendly’s Restaurant for a number of years. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother Robert K. Hiebsch of Florida; and extended family including uncles William (Gerda) Bruce, Edwin Hiebsch; cousins Dee, Katya and Tanya Bruce, Matt, and Danielle Hiebsch; and nieces and nephews Dax, Dannika, and Devyn Seiple. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 12:30 1:30 pm, at the Caramenico FH Inc., Main & Walnut Sts., Ntn., PA. Services will follow at 1:30 pm, with Pastor Adam Breiner, Grace Baptist Church, Gilbertsville, PA officiating. Burial in Riverside Cemetery, West Norriton, PA 19403. Please visit www.caramenicofuneralhome.com for online info.
Published in The Times Herald on May 22, 2019