Erickson Anthony Reger, Jr., 92, passed away in his home in Lansdale, PA, on Friday morning, February 14, 2020. He and his wife, Kathryn W. (Moyer) Reger, would have observed their 72nd wedding anniversary on June 19th of this year. Erickson was the eldest son of the late Erickson and Flora May (Hayes) Reger, born on January 25, 1928, in Philadelphia, PA. He was a 1946 graduate of Whitpain High School. Erickson was employed as a lineman and then as a supervisor for many years for Philadelphia Electric Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Norristown, PA. Erickson was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, enjoying many years at spring training in Clearwater, FL. He had a love of farming and gardening on his gentlemen’s farm. He and Kay enjoyed a lifetime of traveling around the country. Erickson is survived by Kay and their five children; Deborah Reger of Corinth, VT; Lynn Whittaker and her husband, Taft, of Bluffton, SC; Erick Reger and his wife, Holly, of Blue Bell, PA; Glenn Reger and his wife, Virginia, of Elverson, PA; and Brian Reger and his wife, Terri, of Bradford, VT. He is also survived by three siblings, Maude Hoffman, Flora Jorna and Frank Reger. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were beloved and are many. He was preceded in death by a son, Gary Reger, and by two sisters, Dorothy Reger and Carroll Frazer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Erickson’s memorial service at 11:30am on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Dock Woods Community Chapel, 275 Dock Dr., Lansdale, PA. Interment took place at Boehm’s U.C.C. Cemetery in Blue Bell, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Living Branches Foundation, Living Branches Benevolent Care Fund, 275 Dock Dr., Lansdale, PA 19446, https://livingbranches.org/giving, or to First Baptist Church of Norristown, 445 Burnside Ave., Norristown, PA 19403. Arrangements are by R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. of Skippack, PA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020