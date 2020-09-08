It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of our daughter Erika Luise Mainhart on Saturday, September 5. At the time of her death, she was with her parents Karen and David and her four brothers. Andrew (Brigit) of San Jose, CA; Stefan (Sarah) of Philadelphia, PA; Matthew of Phoenixville, PA; and James of Devon, PA. Our beautiful daughter was so full of life. She studied in England, traveled extensively in Europe and America, worked one summer in Australia, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, and hiked the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu. Erika seemed to sense that life is but a brief moment, and as a consequence, she packed each of her 49 years with as many adventures as possible. She will be missed dearly by her immediate family, her aunts, uncles, and cousins, her close friends, especially Tracy Hemsing Gottheardt and Janice Hagendorf Wood, and her colleagues at the Sidney Sachs Insurance Agency. Perhaps, those who will miss her most are her nieces and nephews, both those within our family—Hugo, Paloma, and Miles—and those to whom she so lovingly extended that honor—Grayson, Will, Vanessa, Jack, and James. At her request, Erika will be cremated. There will be a celebration of her life at some later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
or the ALS Association. As a family, we sincerely thank those who have extended their sympathy and support. In sorrow, Karen & David Mainhart