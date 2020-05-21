Ernest F. Coccio
1946 - 2020
Ernest F. Coccio “Ernie”, 73, of Worcester, formerly of Conshohocken, passed away on May 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Conshohocken, PA on May 31, 1946 to the late Ernest and Molly (Alfonse) Coccio. He was a graduate of St. Matthew High School class of 1964 and DelVal Technical Institute thereafter. Ernie was employed as an electrical engineer for Athena Controls, Inc. until his retirement. Ernie was highly respected in his field, and responsible for many of the product designs that made Athena successful. In addition to being an engineer, Ernie was an avid inventor, musician and song writer. Ernie is survived by his son Damian Coccio and daughter-in-law Madeline of Worcester, his partner Nina Grecco, his brother Larry Coccio of Worcester, and his sister Bernadette Coccio of Largo, FL. He was pre-deceased by a daughter Julia Coccio and a sister Agnes Botta. A Memorial Service will be held privately. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Times Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
516 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-1336
