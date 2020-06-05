Esther Markley
Esther (Godshall) Markley, previously of Norristown, passed away in Lansdale, PA, June 3, 2020, at the age of 89. Esther was predeceased by her husband, Bill, and is survived by three sons: David (Elizabeth) of Harleysville, Alan (Laura) of Collegeville, and Karl (Sue) of Norristown. Also surviving are her grandchildren Peter (Stacey), Aaron, Eric, Joseph, Hannah, and great-grandson Nolan. Esther graduated from A D Eisenhower High School (Norristown High School) in 1949 and retired from The Montgomery County Intermediate Unit in 1996. Time with family, the beauty and wonder of creation, Bible study and prayer, and walks through the Montgomery County Farm Park were counted among her favorite pastimes. Esther also loved music and sang in the church choir for many years at Saint Andrews Lutheran Church, Audubon, where she and the family were charter members. Always seeking to allow for the best in all she met, Esther was able to find joy regardless of her immediate circumstances. Her smile and kindness will be long remembered. Funeral services will be provided by the Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, Trooper, Pennsylvania. Viewing and burial service will be private for the family. Memorials may be made to: Living Branches Foundation Sharing Fund 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, Pa 19446 or Saint Andrew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2725 Egypt Road, Eagleville, PA 19403 (Worship and Music Fund), or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michgan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, Il 60601, alz.org

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
