Ethel Rochelle Hagendorf
Ethel Rochelle Hagendorf “Chelle”, 82, of North Platte, NE passed on to reunite with her husband on what would have been their 60th wedding anniversary, June 25, 2020. A burial side service will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Oaks, PA on Monday, July 6th at 10:00 AM. Chelle grew up in Philadelphia and was a graduate of Bartram High School class of ‘56. She married Bill Hagendorf in 1960 and raised their family in Audubon, PA. She and Bill traveled the world. They loved to dance and tell stories of their adventures. Chelle is survived by her brother Daniel “Butch” (Judy) Bennett, her daughters Linda (Mark) Witzel, Janice (Mike) Wood, and grandchildren Gabriella, Dylan, Vanessa, and Emily. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, and son Billy Hagendorf. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
