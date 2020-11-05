Eugene A. Mastrangelo, 82, of Plymouth Meeting, died peacefully on November 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Phyllis A. (Cappanelli) Mastrangelo. He was born in Camden, NJ on April 30, 1938 to the late John and Mary (Bertuzzi) Mastrangelo. Gene was a graduate of Woodbury High School class of 1956 and Drexel University with a degree in Chemistry. He served our country in the US Marine Corps from 1959-65. He was the co-owner of a clinical laboratory, DeKalb Laboratory, from 1970-1986, and was a member of the ASCP (American Society of Clinical Pathology). Gene later became a Commercial Realtor for Tornetta Realty Corp. from 1987 until recently. He was a member of St. Matthew Church, and the former SS. Cosmas and Damian Church. He was a member of the Conshohocken-Plymouth-Whitemarsh Rotary Club where he served as President, was a representative for the Gundaker Foundation, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Gene enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, was an avid sports fan, especially of the Phillies and Eagles. In addition to his wife Phyllis, he is survived by 3 daughters: Lisa Rich and Carl of Worcester; Stephanie Shoemaker and Gary of Gilbertsville, Maria Olagues and Darren of Houston, TX; 8 grandchildren: Carl III, Jeremy, and Madison Rich, Jacob (Madison) and Joshua Shoemaker, Josephina, Luca, and Cecilia Olagues, and step great-grandchild Kairi. He is also survived by his brother, John Mastrangelo and Regina of Cherry Hill, NJ, their children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation from 9:00a.m.-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Interment Private in Calvary Cemetery. Please omit flowers. The family requests donations in Gene’s memory which can be sent to St. Joseph Villa (SSJ sisters), 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031 https://www.stjosephvilla.org/Ways-to-Give
; Villa St. Joseph (for retired priests), 1436 Lansdowne Ave., Darby, PA 19023, or St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
.