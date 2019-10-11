|
Eugene P. Hughes, Sr., M.D., age 94, a lifelong resident of Plymouth Meeting and Chestnut Hill and prominent surgeon, died peacefully on October 7, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane Murphy Hughes and the father of eight sons, Edward (Gwendolyn), Eugene (Patricia), Robert (Valerie), Timothy (Aurora) Thomas, Christopher (Marie), Brian (Linda) and Donald (Mary Louise). Also survived by seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his younger brothers Joseph and Thomas and sisters Jane O’Shaughnessy, Catherine Raisch, Patricia Miljenovic and Mary Morris. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial service at 10:00 AM followed by a life celebration until 2:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Whitemarsh Valley Country Club at 815 Thomas Road, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Hughes Family Scholarship Fund at LaSalle College High School, 8605 Cheltenham Avenue, Wyndmoor, PA 19038.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 14, 2019