Eugene Byron Volz, age 88 of Plymouth Meeting and formerly West Conshohocken, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born in Bryn Mawr Hospital on April 30, 1930 son of the late George and Elizabeth (Mooney) Volz. He was the beloved husband of Florence (Rozecki) Volz for 55 years until her passing in 2010. He was raised on Rebel Hill and lived most of his life on Merion Ave. in West Conshohocken. He was a parishioner of St. Gertrude RC Church and later St. Matthew RC Church. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy. Eugene was employed by Alan Wood Steel, National Rolling Mills and Worthington Steel. He was an assistant Scout Master for Troop 83 in West Conshohocken; assistant fire chief and life member of George Clay Fire Company; a member of the CBC and Conshohocken VFW Post 1074, where he was a poster boy for Schmidt’s Beer. Eugene never missed an Eagles game; loved tinkering in his garage working on many of his homemade woodworking projects; owned every tool made and then some; and spent 53 summers at Pine Haven Campground at the Jersey Shore, where he will be fondly remembered as “Schmitty”. Survived by: his 4 children, Julie Volz, Gene Volz, Betsy Stanton (Joe) and John Volz (Lisa); grandchildren, Gene Volz Jr., Tom Stanton (Sarah), Brian Volz, Susan Stanton (Mike Grady), Amanda Koniewicz, Rich Stanton, Chris Volz, Eric Volz, Justin O’Brien, Chris O’Brien, Sean O’Brien; a great-granddaughter, Mia Koniewicz; a niece, Tina Moyer (Gary); nephews, Bill Reynolds (Priscilla), and Jim Volz (Carol); a sister-in-law, Marie Rozecki. Predeceased by: 3 brothers, Dayton, Tony, & Buster; 2 sisters, Elva Reynolds & Thelma Mellon; a daughter-in-law, Lorraine (Koniewicz) Volz. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Tuesday evening, April 16th, from 6-8pm or on Wednesday morning, April 17th from 8:30-10am at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken. A funeral mass will commence at 10:30am in St. Matthew RC Church, 3rd Ave. & Fayette St., Conshohocken. Internment, Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken. He will always be known as a great story teller; so in his honor, please share a story about him with his family at the visitation.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 16, 2019