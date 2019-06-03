|
|
Eugene W. "Gene" Zielinski, known as "Butch" to close family and friends, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 31, 2019 at age 74. Born in Swedesburg, PA, Gene was the son of the late Regina (Zielinski) Lester and step-son of Walter Lester. He resided in Norristown with his beloved wife of 52 years, Margaret (Sievers) Zielinski.
Gene was the loving father of Dennis M. Zielinski, Michelle L. Towers (Mike) and Michael J. Zielinski (Lisa). He was the cherished grandfather of Dustin, Joshua, Zoe, Mikey, Andrew, Jessica, Gregg, and Connor. He was also blessed with a great granddaughter, Melody. Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine (Lester) Keeley.
Gene graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School in 1962. He retired from Home Depot. Previously, Gene worked for Lee Tires and Alan Van Conversions.
Gene was an avid Philly sports fan and had a quick and mischievous sense of humor. Most of all, his family was his world.
Relatives and friends are invited to Gene's Life Celebration at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 W. Germantown Pike on Thursday, June 6th from 6-8 pm. Gene's Service will begin at 7:15 pm and interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, www.diabetes.org.
To share a thought or memory of Gene, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, or call 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on June 3, 2019