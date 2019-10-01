|
Evelyn L. (Heyser) Roshong, 97, wife of the late William W. Roshong, Sr., died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Country Meadows in York, PA. She was a former resident of Harleysville. Evelyn was born on September 21, 1922, in Norristown, to the late Howard D., Sr. and Christabel L. (Moore) Heyser. She was a graduate of Norristown High School, Class of 1940. Mrs. Roshong was a life-long member of Lower Providence Presbyterian Church. Evelyn is survived by her children, Ruth Anne, wife of the late L. Robert Hallman, Dover, PA, and William W., Jr., husband of Ginger Roshong, Harleysville, PA; her grandchildren, Heath R., husband of Margaret Hallman, Dana (Hallman), wife of James Van Slyke, and Jeffrey Roshong; and her great-grandchildren, Heather Hallman-Stetter, wife of James “Woody” Stetter, Catherine, wife of Sabreena Hallman, Conor Van Slyke, Ethan Van Slyke, Tyler Roshong, and Jaelynne Roshong. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary, wife of the late Ernest Zollers, Mildred (Mid), wife of the late Paul Metzger, and Howard D., Jr., husband of Dorothy (Cresmer) Heyser. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5th, in Lower Providence Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Providence Presbyterian Church’s “LCDR Richard W. Minnich, Jr. Scholarship Fund”, 3050 W. Ridge Pike, Norristown, PA 19403. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 2, 2019