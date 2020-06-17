Evelyn Mae Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother Evelyn Mae Williams of Philadelphia, a Norristown Native, on June 14, 2020. The daughter of the late Hezekiah Rogers and Margaret Williams. The granddaughter of the late Henry and Lessie Smith. The sister of Alvin “Avon” Williams, Eileen Bowles, Carolyn Rogers, Clarence Rogers, Maude Edwards and Francis Flakes. For service details contact daughter 267-988-5296. Sorrowfully, Family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved