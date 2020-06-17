It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother Evelyn Mae Williams of Philadelphia, a Norristown Native, on June 14, 2020. The daughter of the late Hezekiah Rogers and Margaret Williams. The granddaughter of the late Henry and Lessie Smith. The sister of Alvin “Avon” Williams, Eileen Bowles, Carolyn Rogers, Clarence Rogers, Maude Edwards and Francis Flakes. For service details contact daughter 267-988-5296. Sorrowfully, Family



