Everett Kriebel, 84, of Worcester passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (Betz) Kriebel, Father of Steven (Amy) and Jennifer, brother of Pauline and grandfather of five. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Central Schwenkfelder Church 2111 Valley Forge Rd. Lansdale, PA 19446 where friends may call for the viewing from 10-10:45 AM. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
