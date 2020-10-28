1/
F. Ronald Elmo
F. Ronald Elmo, age 66, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 24th, 2020 at his home in Worcester, PA. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Dorothy “Dot” (nee Linberg) Elmo. He is the dear father of Ronnie Elmo and his wife Melissa, of Philadelphia, and Michael Elmo of Brooklyn. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 29th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Urban Funeral Home, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA, and on Friday, October 30th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Saint Helena Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. For additional life information, livestreaming, and donation details visit www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
